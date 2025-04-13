Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones S04E06 "Interlude IV": Family Backstory Time

In HBO's The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Ep. 6: "Interlude IV," it looks like we're getting some family backstory - here's our preview!

Though we didn't get an official overview by the time this was put together, the images and preview trailer released for the next episode of HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's The Righteous Gemstones seem to be dropping ten-ton hints that we're going to learn a lot more about the backstory between Eli (John Goodman), Lori (Megan Mullally), and the late Aimee-Lee (Jennifer Nettles) – and that means, a chance to check out the younger versions of some very familiar family members. Here's a look at tonight's episode, S04E06: "Interlude IV" – followed by McBride sharing the story of when he first met Walton Goggins with Conan 'Brien.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Ep. 6: "Interlude IV" Preview

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 6: "Interlude IV" – Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride, here's a preview of tonight's episode and the official image gallery:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

