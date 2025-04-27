Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones S04E08 Finds Eli at a Crossroads: Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of HBO and creator Danny McBride's The Righteous Gemstones, S04E08: "On Your Belly You Shall Go."

With only two episodes remaining, we're back with a look at the penultimate episode of HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's The Righteous Gemstones. Though Kelvin (Adam DeVine) mustered the strength to come out publicly, walking away with the Top Christ Following Man of the Year award in the process, things are not looking good for the family. Feeling betrayed, Eli (John Goodman) cuts himself off from Lori (Megan Mullally), and Lori appeals to Jesse (McBride), Kelvin, and Judy (Edi Patterson) for help. And then there's the wildcard that was dropped into all of this, Michael Rooker's Cobb. And that's not even close to what's in play as we head into S04E08: "On Your Belly You Shall Go." Here's a look:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 8: "On Your Belly You Shall Go" – One of the monkeys is BJ's (Tim Baltz) very best friend – while Judy (Edi Patterson) wants to get rid of her. Meanwhile, patriarch Eli (John Goodman) tries to pick up the pieces. Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride, here's a preview of tonight's episode and the official image gallery:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

