The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Clip; McBride on Show's Final Run

Danny McBride stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and share a clip of what's to come.

In four days, it's the beginning of the end for series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones. With the fourth and final run set to kick off this Sunday, McBride stopped by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to catch up with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on a wide range of topics – from living in South Carolina and trying to impress his son's 13-year-old friends to his 10-year-old daughter's love of basketball and blood and much more. As for the hit HBO series, McBride shares his feelings on the series as it heads into its final chapter – and even had a story or two about casting old penis doubles for Walton Goggins' Baby Billy Freeman. Speaking of Baby Billy, don't forget to check out a clip from the upcoming season that McBride brought along for the interview.

Though the world-famous televangelist family has a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, the Gemstone family ties run deep – but their codependence will be tested like never before during the final season as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past. Now, here's a look at McBride's visit to Fallon's late-night hangout:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

