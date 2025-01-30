Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: danny mcbride, The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Official Trailer: The End Is Nigh!

Here's the trailer for the final season of HBO's Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman & Edi Patterson-starring The Righteous Gemstones.

Last week, we got some major intel on what we can expect from the fourth and final season of series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones. Now, we're getting a look at what's to come when the hit comedy series returns on Sunday, March 9th, at 10 pm ET/PT (and available to stream on Max). Telling the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, the series' final chapters will show that (despite the constant bickering) the Gemstone family ties run deep, though their codependence will be tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past. Now, here's a look at the new image gallery that was released:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

