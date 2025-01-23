Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: danny mcbride, The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4: HBO Releases Final Season Looks

Check out new images for HBO's Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, and Edi Patterson-starring The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

After learning earlier today that the HBO series would be ending its run with the March 2025-debuting fourth season, fans were treated to some insights into what the final run will be like for series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones. Joining the gang are Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, a long-time friend of the Gemstone family who used to write music and sing with Aimee-Leigh, Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap, Lori's son who has been a family friend of the Gemstone kids for his entire life, and Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, Corey's wife. Now, we have some preview images to pass along that fit nicely with what McBride had to share.

"Obviously, all the familiar faces are back, and we have some pretty awesome stuff for all of them, but we have some new members of the cast that are joining us—Megan Mullally, Seann William Scott. We have some fun people who came down to Charleston to play with us, and I'm stoked for people to see what they've created. Ultimately, this is a family drama. You're following the ins and outs and the growth of these people, and so this season is no different," McBride shared during his interview with GQ regarding the final season.

The series creator continued, "When we pick up, Baby Billy has found more success than we've ever seen him before. Bible Bonkers is a smash hit and he's got big plans for what he wants his follow-up to be. After coming out of the closet, Kelvin has found a way to monetize being out of the closet, and he's created his own prayer group that's open to people of all lifestyles—like he says, the pink money spends just the same as green. And so he's found a venture that's really working well for him, and of course this bristles Jesse. Because Jesse, as the first-born [son], feels like he should be the most successful, but he's watching other people start casting shadows that he wasn't expecting."

McBride added, "Judy and BJ deal with an unexpected tragedy this season that tests their relationship and their love. And then, ultimately, the patriarch, Eli—we meet him in a much, much different place than we've ever seen him in seasons past, and he's definitely going through some things in his life and trying to figure out how to take the next steps into whatever lays ahead for him, but because he's a Gemstone and because his kids are psychopaths, that will not be as easy as it should be." Though it might be the show's final run, McBride believes that the viewers are going to like what's still to come. "We take some massive swings this season with some stuff I don't think the audience is going to see coming, and I'm very excited to see how it plays."

The Righteous Gemstones: Looking Back at Season 3

The third season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones also stars Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Steve Zahn as Peter Montgomery, Stephen Dorff as Vance Simkins, Shea Whigham as Dusty Daniels, Kristen Johnston as May-May, Lukas Haas as Chuck, Robert Oberst as Karl, Stephen Schneider as Stephen, Iliza Shlesinger as Shay Marigold, Sturgill Simpson as Marshall, and Casey Wilson as Kristy.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by Danny McBride; directed and executive produced by Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

