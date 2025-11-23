Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Road

The Road Heads to "Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK": Our S01E06 Preview

The remaining musicians head to "Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK," for a pair of group performances in this week's episode of CBS's The Road.

Article Summary The Road heads to Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK, for high-stakes group performances and eliminations.

Award-winning artist Dustin Lynch joins Keith Urban as guest advisor for this pivotal episode.

Seven remaining country musicians compete in group covers and original songs for top honors.

Winner receives $250,000, a recording contract, and a Stagecoach Festival 2026 performance slot.

Before we take a look at this week's round of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban's The Road, there's the not-so-small matter of what went down last week after the final note was sung and the crow made their way home. For Channing Wilson, it was another great week, receiving the highest rating of the night. For Billie Jo Jones and Briana Adams, the news wasn't so good as the two musicians found themselves in the bottom two. "You both sounded really incredible," Shelton shared. "For us, we feel like from the connection that was had here tonight on stage, Billie Jo was the one we're going to move forward to next week," meaning Briana was officially cut from the "tour." That brings us to our updated preview for S01E06: "Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK," with award-winning country artist Dustin Lynch joining Urban. For this go-around, the remaining seven are broken up for two group covers before their originals

The Road Season 1 Episode 6 "Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK" Preview

The Road Season 1 Episode 6 "Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK" – The tour bus rolls into Tulsa for a concert at the iconic Cain's Ballroom. In place of Blake Shelton, award-winning country artist Dustin Lynch sits in with Keith Urban. For the first time, the seven musicians are divided up to perform two group covers before performing their originals.

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

When/Where Can I Watch "The Road"? The music competition series premieres tonight (9 pm – 10:30 pm ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+. After tonight, the series airs 9:30-10:30 pm ET on Sunday, Oct 26th, and Sunday, Nov. 2nd (following NFL Doubleheaders) before moving to its regular 9-10 pm Sunday time period on Nov. 9th.

What Are They Competing For? Along with a $250,000 cash award and a recording contract with Country Road Records (a division of 101 Studios, in partnership with Thirty Tigers), the winner will receive a performance slot on the iconic Mane Stage at Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2026 in Indio, Calif. In addition, Red Bull will provide the winner of the competition the opportunity to perform live at Red Bull Jukebox. Additionally, the two runners-up will receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studio Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art recording space that includes a full range of instruments and cutting-edge equipment.

Who Are the Guest Advisors on "The Road"? Country music stars Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne will serve as special guest advisors throughout the season, offering insight and guidance to the emerging musicians.

An Updated Look at Your Emerging Musicians!

Here's a look at the remaining emerging musicians competing during the first season of the music competition series, including a look at their most recent performances:

Name: Adam Sanders

Age: 36

Location: Lake City, Fla.

Instagram: @adamsanders

Name: Billie Jo Jones

Age: 34

Location: Emory, Texas

Instagram: @billiejojonesmusic

Name: Britnee Kellogg

Age: 40

Location: Anthem, Ariz.

Instagram: @britneekellogg

Name: Cassidy Daniels

Age: 25

Location: Marion, N.C.

Instagram: @cassidydanielsmusic

Name: Channing Wilson

Age: 49

Location: Lafayette, Ga.

Instagram: @channingwilson

Name: Cody Hibbard

Age: 32

Location: Adair, Okla.

Instagram: @codyhibbard_

Name: Jenny Tolman

Age: 29

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Instagram: @jennytolman

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

