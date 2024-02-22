Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie Celebrates 100th Episode (VIDEO); S06E03 Overview Released

ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie celebrates 100 episodes; S06E03: "Trouble in Paradise" overview.

Article Summary 'The Rookie' hits a milestone with its 100th episode, 'The Hammer'.

Preview video and photos from the show's on-set centennial celebration.

Season 6, Episode 3 'Trouble in Paradise' details a honeymoon turned crime scene.

Nolan and Bailey's post-wedding bliss is disrupted in a dramatic twist.

Fans of ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie had much to process coming out of this week's season opener – but the big happenings aren't stopping there. Next week's episode, "The Hammer," marks the series' 100th episode, and we've looked at preview images, behind-the-scenes filming images, and images from the on-set celebration to honor the occasion. Now, ABC has released a compilation video (above) from filming at the end of the year when the team paused production to honor the milestone. In addition, we have the official overview for "Trouble in Paradise" added to our Season 6 preview guide – here's a look:

The Rookie Season 6 Previews: Episode Overviews, Images & More!

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2 "The Hammer": The team comes together to celebrate John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) wedding; meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's (Eric Winter) relationship is put to the test.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 3 "Trouble in Paradise": Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) honeymoon is more of a nightmare than a dream when it turns into an active crime scene. Meanwhile, Tim (Eric Winter) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) partner up and must uncover the identity of a John Doe.

Now, here's a look at the preview images for S06E02: "The Hammer" – followed by some images from behind the scenes of the 100th episode, as well as a gallery of images of the show's cast & crew celebrating the milestone while filming:

And here's a look at the behind-the-scenes image gallery released for the 100th episode…

Back in December, the cast & crew officially marker the milestone with a ceremony on the set – here's a look back at the image gallery that was shared of the special occasion:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

