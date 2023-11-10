Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie Creator "Ready" for Season 6 Start, Has Script to Prove It

The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley is ready to start filming Season 6 & has the script to prove it - and it looks like Eric Winter approves...

Unfortunately, "The Rookie: Feds" won't be returning for a second season.

Actor Eric Winter wanted "The Rookie" fans to know that they're ready.

It will be interesting to see where on the 2024 calendar the Season 6 start will land.

Before this week, the last time we reported on The Rookie universe, it was August, and Team "Feds" (Niecy Nash-Betts, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, Felix Solis & James Lesure) was taking on Team "The Rookie" (Richard T. Jones, Mekia Cox, Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil & Jenna Dewan) during an edition of ABC's Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud. With all due respect to the game show, it wasn't exactly what we thought we would be covering at that point in the year. Instead, we expected set reports from the sixth season of the original series and updates on how the second season of the spinoff was looking. And then the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes hit, and productions ground to a halt – and stayed that way until just this week (with WGA ratifying their agreement several weeks back and SAG-AFTRA expected to vote on their agreement next week).

Unfortunately, we learned some of the fallout from the strikes on Thursday when word hit that "Feds" had been canceled by ABC – hitting the breaks on expanding the franchise (at least for now). But on the plus side, that meant that work could start getting underway on the original series – with series creator Alexi Hawley taking to social media to let fans know that he's got the first script ready for the cameras.

And Winter took Hawley's lead to let The Rookie fam know that they're ready…

And here's a look at a screencap of the weekly production rundown that was released during the summer, before anyone knew how long the strikes were going to last:

To help build the excitement, here's a look back at one of the earlier trailers for the fifth season of ABC's The Rookie:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series is expected to hit screens during midseason or possibly Spring 2024 (depending on how long the WGA and potential SGA-AFTRA strike would last).

