The Rookie Fans Have Season 5 Cast Portrait Images to Be Thankful For

With the holidays upon us (at least in the U.S., as we're on our second plate of leftovers), ABC is gifting fans of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie with something they can be thankful for wherever in the world they currently reside. Though it might be a little late in the season, the network released official portrait images of the core cast- which we have waiting for you below. And following that, we have a look at what's ahead on Sunday, December 4, with the show's two-hour, two-episode return. In our Season 5 overview, we have the official overview & promo for S05E08 "The Collar," and the official overview & preview images for S05E09 "Take Back." And don't forget that beginning on Tuesday, January 3, The Rookie (8 pm ET) and The Rookie: Feds (9 pm ET) will be teaming up on the same night for 2023. And to get the new year off on the right note, viewers can expect a crossover between the two shows. Now here's a look at those images we promised:

Here's a Look at ABC's The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 8 & 9

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8 "The Collar": Officers John Nolan (Fillion) and Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) are in a race against time to stop the source of an explosive rampage. The episode was written by Paula Puryear and directed by Robert Bella.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9 "Take Back": Officer John Nolan and the team investigate the unexpected death of a suspect in police custody. Their search also uncovers a very delicate loose end that could jeopardize Officer Celina Juarez's career. Meanwhile, Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and his wife, Luna (Angel Parker), go to New York to visit their daughter, Dominique (Jade Payton), only to realize she never made it home from the night before. The episode was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by David McWhirter.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen. Alexi Hawley is a writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.