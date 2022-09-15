The Rookie: Feds Releases New Season Trailer; S01E01 "Day One" Images

With ABC's Niecy Nash-Betts (Simone Clark)-starring spinoff series The Rookie: Feds set to hit screens on September 27th, how about we pass along a look at the series premiere? Because not only do we have a pretty impressive set of preview images and an official overview for S01E01 "Day One" (with some familiar faces making an appearance), but there's also a new season trailer that not only offers more of Clark's backstory but also spotlights the show's ensemble cast.

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 1 "Day One": Fresh out of the FBI Academy, Simone Clark arrives in Los Angeles and has her sights set on joining Matthew Garza's newly formed special unit as they investigate the murder of a federal engineer. Garza's squad includes Carter Hope, a promotion-hungry traditionalist, Laura Stenson, a talented agent in desperate need of a second chance, and Brendon Acres, a former actor who graduated from Quantico with Simone. On the home front, Simone and Cutty's father-daughter relationship is put to the test as their opposing opinions about law enforcement come to a head. Guest starring is Nathan Fillion as John Nolan and Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez.

From the executive producers of The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds, starring Niecy Nash-Betts (Claws) as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack. The series also stars Frankie R. Faison (White Chicks) as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure (Las Vegas) as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis (The International) as Matthew Garza, and Kevin Zegers (Transamerica) as Brendon Acres. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.