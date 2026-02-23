Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Here's Our Updated S08E08 "Grand Theft Aircraft" Preview

Nolan goes "Con Air," Lucy and Tim get a visitor, and much more on tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, S08E08: "Grand Theft Aircraft."

Article Summary Nolan faces a high-stakes airborne mission as The Rookie takes inspiration from "Con Air" in S08E08

Lucy and Tim's relationship is tested when Tim's mom surprises them with an unexpected visit

The team launches a citywide hunt for a dangerous suspect, raising the tension for everyone

S08E09 preview: Harper and Miles tackle new challenges in a fraught trainer-trainee dynamic

We've got Nolan (Nathan Fillion) going "Con Air," Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) getting a visit from Tim's mom (Sela Ward), and the rest of the team on a citywide hunt for a suspect. As you can see, there's a whole lot going on during tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S08E08: "Grand Theft Aircraft." To make sure you're up to speed, we have an official overview, a promo trailer, images, and more for tonight's chapter. In addition, we have an official overview for March 2nd's S08E09: "Fun and Games," with Harper (Mekia Cox) and Miles (Deric Augustine) dealing with the fallout from their respective mistakes as they take on a trainer/trainee dynamic, and March 9th's S08E10: "His Name Was Martin."

The Rookie: S08E08 "Grand Theft Aircraft" & S08E09: "Fun and Games"

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8: "Grand Theft Aircraft" – Nolan and Garza lead a high-stakes operation that quickly goes south. Lucy and Tim navigate their relationship when an unexpected visitor shows up. Meanwhile, the team conducts a citywide search for a suspect.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 9: "Fun and Games" – Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call where Nolan encounters a familiar face.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 10: "His Name Was Martin" – Nolan, Harper, and Miles face a dangerous situation when a routine check takes a sudden turn. Meanwhile, Bailey conducts a covert investigation at the Pentagon at the request of Lt. Grey.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

