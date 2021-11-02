The Rookie: Nathan Fillion Big Fan of Series Step-Bro Pete Davidson

It's been a pretty good week already for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie and it's only Tuesday. Yesterday, viewers learned that Jenna Dewan's firefighter Bailey Nune has been promoted to series regular status as of the current fourth season. The news comes only a day after actor, comedian & Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson returned to the popular police drama as Nolan's (Fillion) half-brother Pete (with a big assist on that week's case). Fillion took to social media to let folks know just how much he appreciates having Davidson be a part of the series and how much he enjoys working with him.

"To say I'm a fan of Pete Davidson is an understatement. His work is always relaxed, natural, and understated. I'm so pleased he's come back to 'The Rookie' to play Nolan's brother again. It's a treat to work with this guy, and a bigger treat to call him a friend. If you didn't see the episode last night, it's not too late to stream it on Hulu," wrote Fillion in the caption to his Instagram post that included an image of him with Davidson (which you can check out below):

A look back to an important scene from this past weekend's episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nolan's Brother Pete Comes Clean About Why He's in Town – The Rookie (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0FT3dvZCq0)

Now here's a look at a promo for the next episode of ABC's The Rookie, "Poetic Justice":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×06 Promo "Poetic Justice" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BCUv2AQOxE)

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 6 "Poetic Justice": Officer Nolan and team are on a hunt to retrieve a buried stash of gold before any treasure seekers get hurt. Meanwhile, Bradford is tasked with encouraging the oldest cop at the station to retire and invites him to ride with him. Guest-starring is Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Peter Onorati as Officer Jerry McGrady and Roland Buck III as Spike. Written by Bill Rinier & Natalie Callaghan and directed by Chi-yoon Chung.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.