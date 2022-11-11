The Rookie Returns In December; S05E08 Promo: Big "Speed"-ing Problem

So we've got some good news and some not-so-great news for viewers of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie and the Niecy Nash-Betts starring The Rookie: Feds. When it comes to the latter, the good news is that a new episode is on tap for you for next week. But for you "Chenford" fans out there, your wait's a bit longer… December 4th, to be exact. But… we do have a promo trailer for when the series returns, and it's one in which a serial bomber appears to be taking his love for the Keanu Reeves film Speed to terrifyingly lethal new heights.

And don't forget that beginning Tuesday, January 3, The Rookie (8 pm ET) and The Rookie: Feds (9 pm ET) will be teaming up on the same night moving forward. In addition, the two shows will be joined at 10 pm ET by the Ramón Rodríguez-starring crime drama Will Trent (based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling novels). And to get the new year off on the right note, viewers can expect a crossover between the two shows. Now here's a look at the next episode of the flagship series, returning to ABC beginning on December 4th:

Drive hard. Drive fast. Never stop. Brace yourself for an all-new #TheRookie, Dec 4 on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ufVMlaABVw — The Rookie (@therookie) November 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a Look at The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 7 "Countdown"

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 7 "Countdown": While searching for a missing scientist in the Angeles National Forest, Simone (Nash-Betts) and Carter (James Lesure) uncover an eco-terrorist's plans to detonate dirty bombs across the city. Meanwhile, Brendon (Kevin Zegers) taps into his own profiling tactics to find the perfect birthday gift for Laura.

ABC's The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison (The Wire) as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis (Ozark) as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) as Brendon Acres. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners, and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi, and Bibby Dunn are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.