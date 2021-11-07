The Rookie S04E06 Preview: Can The Team Break Their City's Gold Fever

If you're a fan of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie then you probably think there's no such thing as a "special" episode of the popular series. I mean, they're all special, right? But we're still tagging this one as special because it features the return of Jenna Dewan's firefighter (and soon-to-be-series-regular) Bailey Nune back to our screens. And what more of a "special" way to welcome her back than with a city tearing itself apart on a scavenger hunt to find some buried gold. At least that's what's going to end up happening if Nolan (Fillion) and the team don't get to it first- and fast. Meanwhile, Bradford (Eric Winter) is asked to address a matter that no police officer would want to be on the receiving end on- as you're about to see, beginning with preview images for tonight's chapter:

Now here's a look at a sneak preview from tonight's episode "Poetic Justice," followed by the episode overview and a look at the original promo:

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 6 "Poetic Justice": Officer Nolan and team are on a hunt to retrieve a buried stash of gold before any treasure seekers get hurt. Meanwhile, Bradford is tasked with encouraging the oldest cop at the station to retire and invites him to ride with him. Guest-starring is Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Peter Onorati as Officer Jerry McGrady and Roland Buck III as Spike. Written by Bill Rinier & Natalie Callaghan and directed by Chi-yoon Chung.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.