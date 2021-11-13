The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7 Preview: Nolan Caught in Killer's Grasp

Heading into this weekend's episode of ABC's The Rookie, it's pretty clear that Nolan (Nathan Fillion), Bailey (Jenna Dewan), and Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) have a much deadlier killer on their hands than they first realized. And from the looks of things on the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Fire Fight," things are about to get a whole ton deadlier for Noland when he finds himself in the killer's grasps. Meanwhile, Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter) are looking for another go at a treasure hunt to settle a new bet, while Wesley (Shawn Ashmore)has to pay the piper…

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7 "Fire Fight" – In the aftermath of Fred's house explosion, Officer Nolan and Bailey discover there's more to Fred's death than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Officer Bradford demand a treasure hunt rematch and enlist Officer Grey to help set the terms to a new bet, all while they arrest a series of wealthy female criminals. Elsewhere, Wesley struggles to keep it together under the pressure of his debt to Elijah. Guest-starring is Jenna Dewan as Bailey, Maury Sterling as Marcus, and Brandon Jay McLaren as Elijah Stone. Written by Corey Miller and directed by Tori Garrett.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×07 Promo "Fire Fight" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYir-Fl_Q20)

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.