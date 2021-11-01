The Rookie Season 4: Jenna Dewan Promoted to Series Regular

Viewers of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie will be seeing a lot more of firefighter Bailey Nune, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Jenna Dewan has been promoted to series regular beginning the current fourth season. Described as fun & unpredictable with a subversive sense of humor, Bailey was asked out by Nolan (Fillion) during the third season finale. So far this season, Dewan has appeared in four of the six episodes (including this Sunday's episode, with a preview image, episode overview, and promo waiting for you below).

Now here's a look at a promo for the next episode of ABC's The Rookie, "Poetic Justice":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×06 Promo "Poetic Justice" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BCUv2AQOxE)

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 6 "Poetic Justice": Officer Nolan and team are on a hunt to retrieve a buried stash of gold before any treasure seekers get hurt. Meanwhile, Bradford is tasked with encouraging the oldest cop at the station to retire and invites him to ride with him. Guest-starring is Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Peter Onorati as Officer Jerry McGrady and Roland Buck III as Spike. Written by Bill Rinier & Natalie Callaghan and directed by Chi-yoon Chung.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.