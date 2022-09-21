Written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Tori Garrett, the fifth season opener of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie finds Nolan (Fillion) & the squad come face-to-face again with Annie Wersching's Rosalind Dyer for what looks to be a very deadly reunion. Meanwhile, Bradford's (Eric Winter) and Chen's (Melissa O'Neil) undercover work is forcing the duo to face the very real feelings they may have for one another. And that's just what's going down in S05E01 "Double Down." With the series returning on September 25th, we have two major preview updates to pass along. After a look back at images from the season opener, we have episode overviews for S05E02 "Labor Day" and S05E03 "Dye Hard" to help fuel your season-long speculation:

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 1 "Double Down: SEASON PREMIERE – Officer John Nolan is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she's not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise. Written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Tori Garrett.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2 "Labor Day": Officer John Nolan is moving closer to his new role as a training officer. In preparation, he is tasked with overseeing Officer Aaron Thorson and must uncover the truth about another officer's suicide. Meanwhile, Lucy's successful undercover assignment earns her an invitation for specialized training in Sacramento and she must decide if this is the path she wants to take. Written by Elizabeth Davis Beall and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 "Dye Hard": Officer John Nolan is assigned his first rookie, Officer Celina Juarez, whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for him. Written by Natalie Callaghan and directed by Bethany Rooney.