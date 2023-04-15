The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 20 Sneak Preview: Lucy's Right – It's Weird With the series set to return this week, here's a sneak preview for ABC's The Rookie S05E20 "S.T.R.," as Tim's ex arrives in need of help.

With only days to go until ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie returns, we have a sneak preview for S05E20 "S.T.R." to pass along. In the April 18th episode, we see that Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) get a visit from Tim's ex, Isabel (Mircea Monroe), who needs the team's help to save someone from Isabel's undercover past. We should probably expect things to get a little awkward. In addition, we also have the return of Flula Borg's (The Suicide Squad) "bounty hunter extraordinaire" Skip Tracer Randy – who keeps stumbling from one bloody crime scene to the next. But in the clip that you're about to see, it's about one of those awkward moments we referenced just a few lines back as Isabel first arrives – and Tamara (Dylan Conrique) plans on doing some digging. And for what it's worth? While we understand Tim wanting to be there for Isabel… we're on "Team Lucy" when it comes to the weirdness of it all…

Here's a look at a sneak preview & episode trailer for ABC's The Rookie, returning on April 18th from a three-week break (as the long-running series inches closer to its May 2nd season finale):

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.