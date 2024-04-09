Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, episode 6, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6 "Secrets and Lies" Images Released

Here are the preview images for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E06: "Secrets and Lies."

With only a few hours to go until the next episode of ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie hits our screens, we're finally getting a look at the official image gallery for S06E06: "Secrets and Lies." During this go-around, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) looks to revisit her conversation with Nolan (Fillion) about not having kids – while Nolan & Celina (Lisseth Chavez) are on the hunt for a revenge-seeking escaped prisoner.

The Rookie S06E06: "Secrets and Lies" Preview

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6: "Secrets and Lies": Following their time as foster parents, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) has decided she wants to have a baby and forces John (Nathan Fillion) to reconsider their decision to not have children. Meanwhile, John and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) discover a prison escapee whom they fear is out for revenge and race to find her before it is too late.

John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nolan feels like it can't get much better, now that his life with Bailey is moving forward, and he has chosen his career path. However, he and his team must grapple with the aftermath of their recent assaults before they can move forward.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

