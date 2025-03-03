Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 10: "Chaos Agent" Official Overview Released

Check out the official overview for ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10: "Chaos Agent" (March 18th).

Episode 9, "The Kiss," features a search for a suspect amid dramatic events that hit home.

Episode 10 features John, Lucy, and Angela investigating a mysterious attack on teenage girls.

In addition, technical issues managing some prisoners and a wild animal further complicate things.

Even though ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie was forced to take this week off, that doesn't mean we're taking a break from previewing what the season still has to offer. Along with the official overview and episode trailer for S07E09: "The Kiss" (March 11th), we now have the official overview for S07E10: "Chaos Agent" (March 18th) waiting for you below. Here's a look:

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 9: "The Kiss" & Ep. 10: "Chaos Agent" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 9: "The Kiss" – The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) takes on her first case with Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) help.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10: "Chaos Agent": John (Nathan Fillion), Lucy (Melissa O'Neil), and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

