Rivals Season 2: Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett Set for Major Roles

Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett have joined the cast of Rivals Season 2 as "legendary" characters from Dame Jilly Cooper's universe.

Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett are joining the cast of season 2 of Rivals as two "legendary" characters from Dame Jilly Cooper's bonkbuster universe. Atwell will play Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black's ex-wife and mother of his two children, Marcus and Tabitha. They will join new cast members Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt, and Jonny Weldon.

Rivals is set against the stunning Cotswolds countryside and the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, where many posh people have dramas and bonk each other through the wry, satirical eye of Jilly Cooper's observations. Cooper's books have millions of British and global fans who have been aching for a proper adaptation of her books for decades, and Rivals is their dream come true. The main cast includes David Tennant as the ghastly Sir Tony Baddington, Alex Hassell as Jilly Cooper's rogue antihero Rupert Campbell-Black, with Bella Maclean, Aidan Turner, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson, Nafessa Williams, and Victoria Smurfit. Eventually, every known British actor will be in this series.

Lee Mason, executive director of scripted originals, EMEA Disney+, said: "Rivals is a landmark series for Disney+, quickly becoming one of our most beloved British U.K. original dramas. I'm delighted to welcome Hayley and Rupert to our extraordinary family of actors. They are a perfect match for the world of Rutshire, so lovingly created by Dame Jilly and the team at Happy Prince."

Showrunner and Happy Prince CCO Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb, Happy Prince creative director, added: "We are utterly thrilled to have Hayley and Rupert join us to play Jilly Cooper's legendary characters Helen and Malise Gordon. Alongside our other new wonderful actors and truly brilliant returning cast, Rivals series two absolutely showcases the best of British and Irish talent. With further exciting guest stars to be announced, we can't wait for everyone to see what's next for the residents of Rutshire."

Rivals will return to Hulu in the U.S., Disney+ in the U.K., and internationally. All episodes of season one are available to stream now.

