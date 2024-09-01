Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, WandaVision

Agatha All Along Key Art Poster Highlights Agatha's Questionable Coven

Debuting on Disney+ on September 18th, here's the newest key art poster for Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along.

After getting a chance to learn more about the witches, we've got a new look at Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along. And that new look comes in the form of a new key art poster – one that spotlights all of the major magical players in play during the "WandaVision" spinoff series. With the tagline, "Revenge is a witch," here's a look at what hit social media earlier today:

In a new featurette released by Marvel Television this weekend, we also get a look at what Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Debra Jo Rupp are bringing to the game – along with some perspectives from Schaeffer and the cast. Following the "Meet the Witches" featurette, we have a look at the latest teaser for the streaming series – followed by a look back at Hahn, Locke, LuPone, Zamata, Ahn, Plaza, and Rupp performing the original song "The Ballad of The Witches' Road" during Disney's D23 fan expo. Marvel Television's Agatha All Along is set for a two-episode premiere on September 18th:

In a previous interview with Empire, Schaeffer offered some insights into the "disparate, mixed bag of witches" that viewers can expect – including Patti LuPone's Lilia, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, and Ali Ahn's Alice. "What they have in common is that they're covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy, and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions, and you need them to work together?" A whole bunch of chaos magic, you'd expect," Schaeffer shared.

In terms of the music that viewers can expect from "Agatha All Along" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Schaeffer notes that a number of aspects of witch lore will be targeted. "[Where] 'WandaVision' played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?" And what about our lead witch? Should we expect her wicked ways to get even more wicked? It looks like we're going to get a chance to see some other side of Agatha. "We certainly didn't want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha's true heart," the series creator added.

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili – with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer – with Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero directing.

