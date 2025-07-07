Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8: Deric Augustine, Lisseth Chavez Begin "Day 1"

ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie stars Deric Augustine and Lisseth Chavez checked in early from the set of Season 8 filming.

Article Summary The Rookie stars Deric Augustine and Lisseth Chavez checked in from their first day back on set

Augustine marks his first season as a series regular, teasing the Season 8 premiere script on social media last month

Buzz builds for both The Rookie and spinoff The Rookie North as production gets underway

Last week, the cast shared behind-the-scenes looks at their firearm and police training ahead of the new season

If you're a fan of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, last week was a pretty good week. Along with some strong positive buzz surrounding the spinoff series The Rookie North, they got a chance to check out Deric Augustine, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, Lisseth Chavez, and Mekia Cox checking in on social media to share some looks at how police/firearm training was going. But now, it's time to head back to the set – and that's exactly what Augustine and Chavez signaled on social media earlier today (with today being Augustine's first season filming start as a series regular) – here's a look:

And here are Augustine's two tweets from last month, with the first revealing the script cover to The Rookie Episode 801 and a Sharpie to signal that early work on Season 8 is already underway. Following that? A fun surprise celebrating the occasion:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!