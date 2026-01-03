Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1 "Czech Mate" Teaser: A Global Takedown

We're looking at a major takedown happening on three fronts in the latest teaser for ABC's The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate."

Article Summary The Rookie Season 8 kicks off with an international mission in Episode 1, titled "Czech Mate".

LAPD, FBI, and Interpol team up with Monica Stevens to track down global terrorists in Prague.

A fresh teaser hints at high-stakes action and tense moments for Chenford fans this season.

Early looks reveal new alliances and increased dangers as the team confronts threats worldwide.

With only three days to go until ABC and Alexi Hawley's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and Deric Augustine-starring The Rookie returns for an eighth season, we're getting a fresh look at just how global the action gets in S08E01: "Czech Mate" now that Monica (Bridget Regan) is working with law enforcement (but we're not liking that moment between Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) at the end there).

The Rookie S08E01: "Czech Mate" & S08E02: "Fast Andy" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" – The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

There's nothing like a day on the job. #TheRookie returns Tuesday, January 6 on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/t1CSgdBfSp — The Rookie (@therookie) December 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

