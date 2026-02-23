Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8: "Grand Theft Aircraft" Images Released

Here's the image gallery released for tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E08: "Grand Theft Aircraft."

Article Summary ABC releases new images for The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8, "Grand Theft Aircraft," airing tonight.

Nolan and Garza take on a high-stakes mission that rapidly spirals out of control.

Lucy and Tim face relationship challenges as an unexpected guest shakes things up.

The team mounts a citywide search for a suspect in a tense, action-packed episode.

We're going to have our updated preview before tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, but we wanted to pass along the last-minute image gallery for S08E08: "Grand Theft Aircraft," released on Monday afternoon. Here's a look – and we'll meet you back here in a few hours.

The Rookie: S08E08 "Grand Theft Aircraft" & S08E09: "Fun and Games"

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8: "Grand Theft Aircraft" – Nolan and Garza lead a high-stakes operation that quickly goes south. Lucy and Tim navigate their relationship when an unexpected visitor shows up. Meanwhile, the team conducts a citywide search for a suspect.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 9: "Fun and Games" – Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call where Nolan encounters a familiar face.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 10: "His Name Was Martin" – Nolan, Harper, and Miles face a dangerous situation when a routine check takes a sudden turn. Meanwhile, Bailey conducts a covert investigation at the Pentagon at the request of Lt. Grey.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

