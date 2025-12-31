Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Preview Teases "Chenford" & More Being Tested

Check out the latest teaser for ABC's The Rookie Season 8, with the focus on a number of relationships being tested this year.

Speaking of "Chenford"… Earlier today, we took a look at the upcoming eighth season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and Deric Augustine-starring The Rookie. With less than a week to go until the hit series makes its return, Hawley had some very promising things to share about what the future holds for Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil). In fact, it sounded like the couple would be getting some help from some very familiar faces to make their reunion a reality. Well, the timing couldn't be better because ABC dropped a new teaser focusing on how "relationships will be tested" this season, which spotlights Tim, Lucy, and more of the show's major players facing personal and professional crossroads.

Here's the latest teaser for the January 6th return of ABC's The Rookie, followed by a look at the season's first two episodes:

The Rookie S08E01: "Czech Mate" & S08E02: "Fast Andy" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" – The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

There's nothing like a day on the job. #TheRookie returns Tuesday, January 6 on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/t1CSgdBfSp — The Rookie (@therookie) December 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!