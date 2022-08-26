The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Needs Death Haters to Do Their Homework

As "Season 2 Watch" continues for EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman, Gaiman has continued to live on social media to promote the Netflix series, advise fans on what they can do to make that happen, and offer some amazing insights into the long journey Morpheus took to make it from page to screen. Unfortunately, Gaiman also has to keep punching back on haters who use their faulty, gatekeeping "understanding" of the comic book series as a way to mask the fact that they have a problem with a Black woman playing Death. And as they attempt (and fail miserably) to lessen the brilliance of Kirby Howell-Baptiste's performance, they also feel the need to try to "educate" Gaiman on his own work. Now, as we've seen in the past? That hasn't gone well for the trolls… and that hasn't changed this time. Well, except for one thing. We're big fans of the "academician" approach taken this go-around.

In the following tweets, Gaiman shuts down the Death haters in the best way possible. By assigning them homework while reminding them that they don't have a clue about the work that they claim to be fans of. And for the record? I recommend doing what Gaiman suggests doing in the first tweet no matter what because it gives you an even deeper appreciation for Howell-Baptiste's work:

Read, or reread, Sandman 8, "Winter's Tale" and Sandman 13. Compare Death's dialogue and delivery in those to her delivery of the same lines in #TheSandman Episode 6. Then write a convincing reply, with references on how you believe we changed her personality for the television. https://t.co/BfVa0Crva2 pic.twitter.com/17LVJVFbUf — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 26, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ahhh… that feeling you get when you not only bring receipts but you know you can bring receipts… because you're the person who actually created The Sandman:

A black Dream? What a great idea! I'll go back in time and suggest it to Neil Gaiman in 1988 right now. https://t.co/733E1UObLg pic.twitter.com/aOHneWjh1Y — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Shocking," the account apparently no longer exists, but "Fun with Cache!" allows certain past sins to live on. Now, we redacted the name because it could've been a bot or someone not deserving of being acknowledged:

And just in case you missed it the last time we passed it along, here's a deleted scene from S01E01, "Sleep of the Just," as Alex (Laurie Kynaston) confronts his father Roderick (Charles Dance) about the mysterious "Sleeping Sickness" that's spread ever since they captured Morpheus (Tom Sturridge):

The two-part Episode 11 is a mix of live-action and animation, adapting Gaiman's "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" & "Calliope" with a line-up of names that includes James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Sandra Oh, Arthur Darvill, and more, from a teleplay by Catherine Smyth-McMullen. And to say it's been well-received would be an understatement. Here's a look back at the overview and trailer for Netflix's The Sandman S10E11 "A Dream of a Thousand Cats"/"Calliope":

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.