The Sandman Releases Dream/Death Deleted Scene for The Holidays

Proving that good things come to those who wait, fans of Netflix & Neil Gaiman's The Sandman were treated to that deleted scene that was originally screened exclusively during Brazil's 2022 CCXP. In this scene from S01E06 "The Sound of Her Wings," which will sound very familiar to fans of the comic book series, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) reveals to Dream (Tom Sturridge) that she broke her routine and took a day to feel what it was like to be alive. The experience helped her better appreciate what the final moments were like for others she's helped pass on because even knowing what was coming, she still fought against her own time to die.

Here's a look at the deleted scene that folks have been waiting for, followed by what Howell-Baptiste had to say about it:

Speaking with Collider exclusively, Howell-Baptiste admitted that she initially forgot about the scene because of the time between filming and the series hitting screens. As for that moment between the siblings, Howell-Baptiste believes that it's "key" to understanding her character and how she got to the place she's at regarding her role. "So the scene that was shown here [at CCXP] that was deleted, which by the way, I had kind of forgotten about it because it was such a long time ago. So, it was really nice for me to see it, and it felt brand new again," the actress shared.

Howell-Baptiste continued, "It was a scene where it's a continuation of myself and Dream [Tom Sturridge] walking and talking through London, and he's going about… He's with me on a day of work. He's like, bring-your-kid-to-work day. In that scene, what we talk about is Death goes through her job, and she expects, well, she does obviously get resistance and so what she talks about is she decided to experience what she does. So, she lived for a day and then met herself. She was taking it; she had her amount of time. And I think that scene or that part that we've taken from the comic is so key to who Death is, and the reason why she's so compassionate is because she understands because she went through it. So she understands that no one is ready at the end because she, herself being Death and knowing what was going to happen, still didn't feel ready to go."