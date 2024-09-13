Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: hank azaria, the simpsons

The Simpsons: Azaria's Chief Wiggum Reacts to Springfield/Cat Nonsense

With that nonsense going on in Springfield, Ohio, "Springfield" Police Chief Wiggum is on the case - thanks to The Simpsons star Hank Azaria.

In light of the erroneous claims online of Haitian immigrants consuming local cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio, something local authorities have vehemently denied, things took an unexpected term (or maybe expected, depending on your level of cynicism) when former president Donald Trump brought up the claim during the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10th on ABC. It was only a matter of time until someone from The Simpsons cast took to task since the Fox series is set in Springfield (never clarifying in which state). Hank Azaria, who has played multiple characters in the animated series since its premiere, responded as the bumbling Chief Clancy Wiggum to a call and posted it on social media.

The Simpsons: Chief Clancy Wiggum Is on the Mysterious Pet Case Courtesy of Hank Azaria

As Azaria puts the receiver to his head, he starts, "Springfield Police Chief Clancy Wiggum speaking, how can I help you? People are eating dogs? Wait a minute, hot dogs? Oh cats. Mr. Katz is eating hot dogs? No? People are eating dogs and cats? People are eating dogs and cats in Springfield?" After the shock sets in, he follows up with, "Are they good?" to complete the punchline. Azaria appeared in 762 episodes across all 35 seasons as the series is set to premiere its 36th. Among the other major characters he's voiced include Professor Frink, Superintendent Chalmers, Moe Syzslak, Comic Book Guy, Kirk Van Houten, Disco Stu, Snake Jailbird, Cleatus Spuckler, Duffman, Tony Lip, Carl Carlson, Lou, Dr. Nick Riviera, Captain McCallister, and Drederick Tatum.

While dedicating most of his time to The Simpsons, Azaria appeared on Max's The Idol, Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow! You can see the entire bit below. The Simpsons season 36 premieres September 29th and airs Sundays on Fox.

