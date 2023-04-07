The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Welcomes Additional Final Season Guest Stars A whole bunch of guest stars was announced for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, coming to Prime Video next week.

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Prime Video comedy smash that really put them on the map as a place where quality programming could live, has its fifth season coming on April 14th. It will also be the last. A bunch of guest stars was added to that final season, including Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Sutton Foster (Bunheads), Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Danny Strong (Dopesick), Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls), Alexander Gemignani (Carousel), and the returning David Paymer. Below is the trailer released not that long ago for the season. Deadline Hollywood had the news of the castings.

You Will Forever Be Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maisel has won 20 Emmys from 54 nominations over the course of its run, including Rachael Brosnahan winning the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, two Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics Choice Awards. Also starring in the series are Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph. A plethora of guest stars over the seasons may also be around for the swan song from series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino. Below is also the poster for the final season as well.

It will be very sad to see this show go, but the fact that we (seemingly) will have five high-quality seasons to enjoy for years to come is all one can ask for. As the seasons pass, Maisel becomes more beloved for me than Gilmore Girls, which is saying something as I find the latter to be one of the most well-written shows ever put on television. Now if we can just reunite the cast of Bunheads for some kind of one-off…

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuts on Prime Video on April 14th.