The Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror 35" Includes Venom Parody (VIDEO)

The Simpsons team previewed Season 36: "Treehouse of Horror 35" and the collaboration with Seth Green & Stoopid Buddy for a Venom parody.

Halloween may be three months away, but what better time than San Diego Comic-Con for The Simpsons to tease their upcoming annual tradition with its 35th installment of The Treehouse of Horror? Moderator Kevin Smith was joined by series creator Matt Groening, showrunner Matt Selman, and producers Rob LaZebnik, Jessica Conrad, and Tim Bailey to discuss and tease not only the special but what's to come with season 36, which premieres September 29th on Fox.

The Simpsons Team with 'Robot Chicken' Studio Stoopid Buddy for "Treehouse of Horror" Segment "Denim"

The Simpsons has never shied away from collaborations with other animated studios and crossovers, with their past work rendering Homer Simpson (Dan Catellaneta) in 3-D and live-action in season seven's "Treehouse of Horror VI," or their crossover with Rick & Morty in couch gag in season 26's "Mathlete's Feat." The Fox series is working with stop motion specialists Stoopid Buddy, the studio behind Adult Swim's Robot Chicken, on the segment called "Denim," a parody of Marvel's Venom.

Selman told Variety the segment will center on Homer's "deep relationship with a simple alien symbiotic pair of jeans. It's a really funny, silly segment about the jeans are going to be actual stop motion denim created by the Stoopid Buddies animators that do the 'Robot Chicken' shows." Joining The Simpsons panel were Stoopid Buddy's Seth Green and Harv Harvatine, with the latter bringing the denim jean puppets used in the animation. "It was a few months of shooting it," he said. Here's a look at a video of Green showing off the stop-motion Denim puppet being used for the episode:

As per tradition, The Simpsons is always loaded with A-list guest stars. Season 36 guests in the premiere will include the return of former series writer and late-night host Conan O'Brien, John Cena, Danny DeVito, and Tom Hanks. "It's kind of crazy, star-studded premiere," Selman said. "It's a pretty bold, big idea." For more, including a new opening credits sequence from guest animator Jorge Gutierrez (Book of Life), an ode to Ray Bradbury and past problems the late author had with the series, and a recorded video of Vice President-turned-Democratic presidential frontrunner Kamala Harris quoting from season eight's "Treehouse of Horror" episode coincidentally done years ago, you can check out the entire piece here.

