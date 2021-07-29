Magic: The Gathering Rarities: PT San Diego 2010 & "Robot Chicken"

Over the years, Wizards of the Coast has made a lot of special Magic: The Gathering cards under particular circumstances that celebrated major milestone events, such as the World Championships of the game in 1996, the opening of the DCI Tournament Center in Tokyo, Japan, or the individual births of Magic creator Dr. Richard Garfield's two children. But it is clear by the age of most of these cards (Phoenix Heart notwithstanding) that none of these cards can possibly measure up to one of the most powerful special, commemorative cards in the entire game. We are told that this card was granted to a party external to Wizards of the Coast for their tremendous help during a Pro Tour event in San Diego back in 2010, and with only six copies in existence, this card is among some of the rarest, scarcest cards around.

We are talking, without a shred of doubt, about… Robot Chicken. Wait… What?!

We don't know a whole lot about this card. What little we know is from snippets of the whole story. From what we can tell, according to Mark Rosewater, the Senior Lead Designer for Magic: The Gathering, the team behind Robot Chicken (the hit animated television show, not the card) attended and helped out at Pro Tour San Diego back in 2010, and as thanks for their involvement in whatever needed the help, Wizards of the Coast gifted the team exactly six copies of this card. There are no other copies available.

Approximately seven years ago, one of the recipients of these six obscenely rare cards wished to sell the card and asked Reddit for advice. Reddit obliged, but to what end? We may never know, as this was the first and presumably only instance of a copy of this card being solicited for sale.

What do you think about this strange, pre-Universes Beyond crossover by Wizards of the Coast? Do you think it may have paved the way for Magic: The Gathering to even consider Universes Beyond? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!