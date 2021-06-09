The Sinner: USA Network Announces 4 Additions to Season 4 Cast

USA Network's upcoming fourth season of the Bill Pullman and Jessica Hecht-starring mystery anthology series The Sinner is welcoming Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant), Ronin Wong (The Man in the High Castle), Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown), and David Huynh (Baby) to the cast. Cheung, Wong, and Huff will be coming on board as series regulars, with Huynh set to recur. The four join previously-announced cast members Michael Mosley (Ozark) and Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is the New Black).- with the news first reported in Deadline Hollywood earlier today.

Still dealing with the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose (Pullman) is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island- and Ambrose's life- upside down. Derek Simonds is set to return as showrunner and executive producer, with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, and Adam Bernstein returning to executive produce.

Like the island matriarch Meg Muldoon (Frances Fisher), Stephanie Lam (Cheung) will do anything to protect her son who becomes embroiled in a local mystery. Alongside his wife Stephanie, Mike Lam (Wong) runs a local restaurant. Although Hanover Island has been his home for many years, in times of crisis, Mike is made to feel like an outsider by long-time residents. Mike and Stephanie's son CJ Lam (Huynh) is caught between supporting his parents in their businesses on Hanover Island and his longing to establish his own life on the mainland. A dutiful lobsterman with a sensitive soul, Sean Muldoon (Huff) works for his family's business.

Mosley's Colin Muldoon is a rugged lobsterman and the devoted son of Meg Muldoon. Colin helped raise his niece, Percy (Kremelberg), and will do anything to protect his family. Kremelberg's Percy Muldoon is a tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family on Deer Island in Northern Maine. Having excelled in the largely male world of lobster fishing, Percy's even-keeled demeanor is forever altered by a horrific tragedy that throws her life off course.

USA Network's The Sinner (which co-starred Matt Bomer in Season 3) has proven to be an eyeball-grabber for the network, with the series another example of one that benefits from delayed viewing. The fact that it was USA Network announcing the decision was a surprise, though. Over the past few months, the network has canceled a number of scripted series (Dare Me, Treadstone, The Purge) and shifted its focus more on unscripted (and dramatically less expensive) programming (like the recently-announced Instant Family and The Rev).