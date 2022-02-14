The Sopranos Super Bowl Ad Has Us Needing Meadow-Led Sequel Series

Okay, if you're a fan of The Sopranos like we are then there's a very good chance you got played for about ten seconds or so during Sunday night's Super Bowl. You know what we're talking about. That moment when "Woke Up This Morning" by Alabama 2 hit and the next thing you know? You're looking at the screen at an updated take on the show's classic opening- with Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Meadow Soprano behind the wheel. And then the next thing we know, she's reuniting with Robert Iler's A.J. Soprano. Knowing that The Sopranos creator David Chase directed the scene with the original title sequence director of photography Phil Abraham only added to the excitement. But alas, this "sequel" was only a commercial for Chevrolet's first-ever, all-electric Chevy Silverado. But don't feel bad for getting caught off-guard since the project was top secret across the board. "No one knows," Sigler revealed in a recent interview. "You hear that 'Sopranos' music, I feel like it's going to prompt everyone's head to turn immediately to the screen and try to figure out what's going on. I think that's what everybody hopes." Well, while we're not sure the commercial worked for Chevrolet (we had to look up who the ad was for twice), it was definitely a boost for the franchise and the fanbase.

Here's a look at the commercial that now has us wanting the trio to return for a "Sopranos" sequel series focusing on Meadow running a modern version of the "family" and how A.J. helps/hinders that. Once you check out the vibe below, you'll know what we mean. It blends the familiar with a look at how times have changed the things we had become familiar with, and the trading of the cigar for a lollipop was a nice touch on a number of thematic levels. Oh, and bonus points for the nod to Meadow's lack of parallel parking skills, and A.J. winning Meadow over to the side of driving environmentally-friendly.