Posted in: Disney+, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, disney plus, preview, streaming, the spiderwick chronicles

The Spiderwick Chronicles Not Moving Forward at Disney+: Details

Reports are that Disney+ isn't moving forward with its series adaptation of Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Though it was first announced with fanfare back in November 2021 as part of Disney+ Day and had wrapped filming earlier this year, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Disney will not be moving forward with its live-action series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles – based on the best-selling children's fantasy novels from Tony DiTerlizzi & Holly Black. The move comes as part of Disney's efforts to cut content costs at the streaming service, with a renewed focus by Disney Branded Television on producing content based on Disney-owned properties. Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger and his team made it clear that streaming would be the focus of not just cost-cutting & savings efforts but also of a retooling of the release calendar to space out projects currently in development. Reports are that 20th Television and Paramount Television Studios are looking to shop the six-episode season for a new home – now, here's a look at the logo key art & official overview that were released:

"The Spiderwick Chronicles," based on the best-selling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, is a modern coming-of-age story combined with a fantasy-adventure as the Grace Family – twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen – move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great uncle, who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.

Produced by 20th Television and Paramount Television Studios, The Spiderwick Chronicles was written by Showrunner & EP Aron Eli Coleite – with Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane Ritsch executive producing. The series starred Alyvia Alyn Lind as Calliope, Christian Slater as Mulgarath, Jack Dylan Grazer as Thimbletack (Voice), Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, Lyon Daniels as Jared, Momona Tamada as Emiko, Mychala Lee as Mallory, and Noah Cottrell as Simon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!