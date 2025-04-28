Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, The Talamasca

The Talamasca: The Secret Order Teasers Signaling June 2025 Debut?

A new teaser and website countdown clock appear to signal that AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca: The Secret Order will debut this June.

After getting a chance to pass along what Eric Bogosian had to share about the third season of Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Bogosian-starring Interview with the Vampire, the spotlight shifts to the upcoming newest addition to the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe." On Sunday night, a new teaser for Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom), Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow)-starring Anne Rice's The Talamasca: The Secret Order that focused on Fichtner's Jasper. A mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse, Jasper's motives and methods are cloaked in shadow – with his charm and righteous sense of purpose as dangerous as the power he's pursuing." But the bigger news hit this afternoon, with a new teaser offering some new looks at the Talamasca's screens and the message "START THE CLOCK," along with a link to the clandestine organization's website. When you head over there, you're going to find a countdown clock at approximately 55 days. If we're doing our match correctly, that would put the target date at Sunday, June 22, 2025 – which sounds like a great time for a series premiere.

Here's a look at the teaser from Sunday night, spotlighting Fichtner's Jasper, followed by the teaser from earlier today that started the countdown clock going on the main Talamasca website, leading to that date in June.

Previously, we were treated to a look at what's on the clandestine organization's radar 24/7 with the release of a transmission site – with some very familiar faces on the radar:

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

