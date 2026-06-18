Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors: New Blood: NBC's All-Civilian Season Set for Sept. 17th

Beginning September 17th, Alan Cumming will open the doors of his Scottish castle to 22 everyday Americans for NBC's The Traitors: New Blood.

Article Summary The Traitors: New Blood premieres September 17 on NBC with a two-episode launch, then streams next day on Peacock.

Alan Cumming welcomes 22 everyday Americans to the Scottish castle for The Traitors: New Blood’s all-civilian season.

NBC says The Traitors: New Blood cast was chosen from more than 60,000 applicants in a nationwide search.

The Traitors: New Blood keeps the hit format: Traitors deceive, Faithful investigate, and $250,000 is at stake.

This Fall, Emmy Award-winning host Alan Cumming will once again throw open the doors to his Scottish castle – but not for a lineup of famous faces. Set for a two-episode premiere on NBC on Thursday, September 17th, The Traitors: New Blood welcomes 22 everyday Americans to the battle of wits and wills between the Traitors and the Faithful. This season's contestants were hand-selected from a nationwide search, resulting in over 60,000 hopeful applicants.

Here's a look at Cumming making the announcement, followed by an overview of the upcoming new season and the award-winning reality competition series:

The Traitors are out for new blood. The Traitors: New Blood arrives September 17 on NBC and next day on Peacock. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/bU23k2oOsu — The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) June 18, 2026

The Traitors is coming to NBC with an all-new civilian version of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition reality series known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs. In this brand-new iteration, Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming opens the doors of his now-infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday Americans. From among them, he will choose who will play as Traitors and who must survive as Faithful.

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Set at an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If, at the end of the game, the remaining Faithful contestants have banished all the Traitors, they share the prize fund; but if a Traitor (or Traitors) is still among them, they win all the money.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert. Alan Cumming hosts and serves as an executive producer, along with Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Doran Azouelos.

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