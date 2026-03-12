Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors, The Celebrity Traitors Sticking with BBC Until 2030

The BBC announced a three-year deal to keep The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors through 2030. Here's when you can expect future seasons.

Article Summary The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors will stay on BBC One and iPlayer until at least 2030.

The Traitors series 5–8 will air annually from 2027 through 2030 after a new BBC deal was signed.

The Celebrity Traitors returns in 2026, with new series planned each year through 2029.

BBC and Studio Lambert promise more suspense, strategy, and twists for Traitors fans across the UK.

It looks like the BBC will be in "The Traitors" business for a little while longer. Earlier today, a new three-year deal was announced that will see both The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors remaining on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until at least 2030. What does that mean for future seasons of the reality competition series that's become a global phenomenon? The Traitors series five will hit screens in 2027, followed by series six in 2028, series seven in 2029, and series eight in 2030. The Celebrity Traitors series two will arrive later in 2026, followed by series three in 2027, series four in 2028, and series five in 2029.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, shared, "We are proud to remain faithful to The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors until 2030 and wanted to say a big thank you to the outstanding team at Studio Lambert Scotland for bringing it to screen. We can't wait to share many more twists and turns with viewers all across the UK in the coming years." Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, added, "The Traitors has become a genuine television phenomenon across the world, but especially in the UK, and we're thrilled to continue the journey with the BBC. It's hugely exciting that audiences will have many more years of strategy, suspense, and shocking twists still to come."

The Traitors series five has been commissioned by Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC. The executive producers for Studio Lambert Scotland are Mike Cotton, Sarah Fay, Lewis Thurlow, and Darrell Olsen, with Production Executives Gemma Scholes, Lynette Woods-Reynolds, and Faye Donaldson. The Commissioning Editors for the BBC are Neil McCallum and Michael Jochnowitz.

The Celebrity Traitors series two will be produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and has been commissioned by Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC. The executive producers for Studio Lambert Scotland are Cotton, Fay, Thurlow, and Katy Fox, with Production Executives Woods-Reynolds, Scholes, and Donaldson. The Commissioning Editors for the BBC are McCallum and Jochnowitz.

Created in the Netherlands by IDTV, an All3Media company, "The Traitors" format was further developed with the RTL Creative Unit and originally produced by IDTV for RTL4. All3Media International is a global partner for "The Traitors" and handles format and tape sales worldwide. Studio Lambert is part of All3Media.

