The Traitors Wants to Know: "Do You Know the Enemy?" S04E10 Preview

Ahead of next week's finale and reunion, Peacock's The Traitors returns tonight with S04E10: "Do You Know the Enemy?" Here's our preview...

Article Summary The Traitors S04E10 heats up as alliances crack and Faithfuls face fresh betrayals in the countdown to the finale

Host Alan Cumming sets the stage for paranoia and mind games as players battle for a spot in the last round

Last week saw Dorinda Medley "murdered" and Stephen Colletti "banished," shaking up the Faithfuls' strategies

Get insights from Bob the Drag Queen, Boston Rob, and Alan Cumming on last week's intense developments

Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming and set at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, Peacock's Emmy Award-winning The Traitors Season 4 returns tonight with the final round ahead of next week's finale and reunion (that finale is going to be something). Last week, we saw Faithful Dorinda Medley "murdered" and Faithful Stephen Colletti "banished." This week, it's all about securing a spot in the final, which means expect a whole lot of suspicions, a ton of paranoia, some serious mind games in play, and one Faithful who "goes down in flames."

With the next round set to hit the streaming service at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET tonight, here's a look at what you need to know about S04E10: "Do You Know the Enemy?," including an episode overview, an extensive image gallery overflowing with some interesting moments, and more. In addition, Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob offer their thoughts on last week's round in the latest episode of The Traitors Official Podcast, and Cumming discusses "The Traitors" during his recent visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The Traitors S04E10: "Do You Know the Enemy?" Preview

What's "The Traitors" All About? Peacock's The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Here's how it goes down:

The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, as contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Who Can We Expect During "The Traitors" Season 4? Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Cumming, the contestants for the fourth season include:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

(The Bachelor) Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)

("Mama" Kelce) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

(Singer-Songwriter) Ian Terry (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

(Host, Top Chef) Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

(The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

(Dancing with the Stars) Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

(Love Island USA Aftersun) Michael Rapaport (Actor)

(Actor) Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

(RuPaul's Drag Race) Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

(Survivor) Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

(Love Island USA) Ron Funches (Comedian)

(Comedian) Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

(One Tree Hill) Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 10: "Do You Know the Enemy?" – With a place in the final at stake, emotions run high as friendships are tested to their limits; new suspicions run through the castle; the mission gets the players' heads spinning and one Faithful goes down in flames.

Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The format for the series was devised initially by IDTV and RTL.

