The Traitors Wants to Know: "Do You Know the Enemy?" S04E10 Preview

The Traitors S04E10 heats up as alliances crack and Faithfuls face fresh betrayals in the countdown to the finale
Host Alan Cumming sets the stage for paranoia and mind games as players battle for a spot in the last round
Last week saw Dorinda Medley "murdered" and Stephen Colletti "banished," shaking up the Faithfuls' strategies
Get insights from Bob the Drag Queen, Boston Rob, and Alan Cumming on last week's intense developments
Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming and set at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, Peacock's Emmy Award-winning The Traitors Season 4 returns tonight with the final round ahead of next week's finale and reunion (that finale is going to be something). Last week, we saw Faithful Dorinda Medley "murdered" and Faithful Stephen Colletti "banished." This week, it's all about securing a spot in the final, which means expect a whole lot of suspicions, a ton of paranoia, some serious mind games in play, and one Faithful who "goes down in flames."
With the next round set to hit the streaming service at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET tonight, here's a look at what you need to know about S04E10: "Do You Know the Enemy?," including an episode overview, an extensive image gallery overflowing with some interesting moments, and more. In addition, Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob offer their thoughts on last week's round in the latest episode of The Traitors Official Podcast, and Cumming discusses "The Traitors" during his recent visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show.
The Traitors S04E10: "Do You Know the Enemy?" Preview
What's "The Traitors" All About? Peacock's The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Here's how it goes down:
The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, as contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.
Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.
Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.
If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
Who Can We Expect During "The Traitors" Season 4? Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Cumming, the contestants for the fourth season include:
Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)
Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)
Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)
Ian Terry (Big Brother)
Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)
Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)
Rob Cesternino (Survivor)
Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)
Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)
Michael Rapaport (Actor)
Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)
Natalie Anderson (Survivor)
Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)
Ron Funches (Comedian)
Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)
Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)
Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)
Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)
The Traitors Season 4 Episode 10: "Do You Know the Enemy?" – With a place in the final at stake, emotions run high as friendships are tested to their limits; new suspicions run through the castle; the mission gets the players' heads spinning and one Faithful goes down in flames.
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Maura Higgins, Eric Nam, — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Lala — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Maura Higgins, Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Maura Higgins, Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Maura Higgins, Johnny Weir, Eric Nam, Natalie Anderson, Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Rob Rausch, Maura Higgins, Natalie Anderson, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Rob Rausch, Maura Higgins, Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Maura Higgins, Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Johnny Weir. Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Rob Rausch, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Maura Higgins, Johnny Weir, Natalie Anderson, Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Maura Higgins, Johnny Weir, Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, Natalie Anderson, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Rob Rausch, Maura Higgins, Natalie Anderson, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam, Maura Higgins, Rob Rausch, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam, Mark Ballas, Maura Higgins, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Mark Ballas, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Tara Lipinski, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Natalie Anderson, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Ballas, Natalie Anderson, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Natalie Anderson, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Mark Ballas, Rob Rausch, Natalie Anderson, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Mark Ballas, Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Lala — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Challenge — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Natalie Anderson, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) ERic Nam, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Mark Ballas, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Do You Know the Enemy?" Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The format for the series was devised initially by IDTV and RTL.