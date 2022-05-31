The Umbrella Academy Has "Pet Name" for Their Sparrow Academy Siblings

In three weeks (give or take a day… you know how screwed up time can be in and around the show), Netflix & Showrunner/EP Steve Blackman's adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy will be massaging our screens with all of its Season 3 goodness. With the streaming service set to unleash Geeked Week 2022 online next week, we're expecting to be hearing a lot more about what we can expect. But for today? A chance to look back at a moment of true family bonding from the official trailer… bonded by the fact that they all think their alt-reality siblings are (and we're quoting here) "dickheads." But even in that rare moment of familial unity? They still find the time to mess with Five (Aidan Gallagher)…

Just in case you got caught up in all of the madness from the official trailer and forgot to take notes, here's an "abbreviated" version focusing on what our dysfunctional family thinks of their Sparrow Academy counterparts:

Now here's a look back at the newest preview images, official trailer, season overview, and poster key art for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, hitting streaming screens on June 22nd:

Now here's the official trailer for the return of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, with Season 3 dropping on June 22nd:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.