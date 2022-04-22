The Umbrella Academy S03 – Meet Allison & Fei: UA/SA Number Threes

Well, if the responses that the streaming series has been getting to the key art releases are any sign, Netflix's adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy has another winning season on its hands. As you're well aware, the streamer has been offering viewers a chance to catch up with the Hargreeves they know and formally meet the Hargreeves they're going to get to know with the Sparrow Academy. So far, we've had key art releases for Number Sevens Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves for the UA & Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher Hargreeves for the SA, Number Six Cazzie David's Jayme Hargreeves for the SA (you know why Jayme doesn't have a UA counterpart), Number Fives Aidan Gallagher's Five Hargreeves aka The Boy for the UA & Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane Hargreeves for the SA, and Number Fours Robert Sheehan's Klaus Hargreeves aka The Séance for the UA & Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves for the SA. Next up, we have our Number Threes, with Emmy Raver-Lampman's Allison Hargreeves aka The Rumor for the UA & Britne Oldford's Fei Hargreeves for the SA.

Now here's a look back at the original date announcement teaser released last month confirming June 22, 2022, along with the official season overview for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Created by showrunner & executive producer Blackman and produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is also executive produced by Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb, with Way & Ba co-executive producing and Steve Wakefield producing.