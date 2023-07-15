Posted in: Adult Swim, DVD/Blu-ray, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Doc Hammer, Jackson Publick, sdcc, venture bros

The Venture Bros. Pull Out of SDCC 2023; Publick & Hammer Address Fans

Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer confirmed that The Venture Bros. is pulling out of SDCC 2023, posting messages to their fans explaining why.

With the entertainment industry shutting down over the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, this year's San Diego Comic-Con has been losing panels and presentations seemingly by the minute. The latest? Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer, who were set to screen their series-ending long-form special/film The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart during the four-day pop culture extravaganza, as well as have a chance to meet with the fans on such a bittersweet occasion. "We truly appreciate all of you so much. Jackson [Publick] and I made something just for you, but we stand proudly with our union's bigger picture and have therefore pulled out of Comic Con," Hammer wrote in their Instagram post explaining their decision (with Publick following up Hammer's post). "We owe you a thousand warm hugs and apologize to anyone who planned on meeting us. We will meet someday, and that's a promise. We love you."

Here's a look at what Hammer and Publick had to share via Instagram (with the caption text following each post):

There I was, tickets to San Diego (that I purchased myself) in pocket, stupid tuxedo I bought ready to go, bags packed with pins and swag for fans, all but out the door to promote our movie at Comic Con. Then… SAG•AFTRA goes on strike. Heart breaks into pieces — twice. I don't make the choice to stand by my union, for there is no choice. I stand with our actors and our union because we are one. A strike hurts, and is done as a last resort. To sit back and go on strike when you've nothing to lose, everything to gain, and watch others bleed for you while you accept the fruits of their suffering is just… just… No. But now I've everything to lose… Heart breaks for the third time. This is one of those moments in adulthood that tell you who you are. I just found out that I am a worker that cares for, and stands with his fellow workers. I'll suffer with them and do so because what SAG•AFTRA is asking for is important. We truly appreciate all of you so much. Jackson and I made something just for you, but we stand proudly with our union's bigger picture, and have therefore pulled out of Comic Con. We owe you a thousand warm hugs, and apologize to anyone who planned on meeting us. We will meet someday, and that's a promise. We love you.

As usual, Doc Hammer put it more eloquently than I can, but we're standing proudly with our union and won't be attending Comic Con. We made something very special for you, and would love nothing more than to be there in person to share it with you, but this is a monumentally pivotal moment for our entire industry. Go Team #sagaftra! Go Team #wgastrong! We Love You.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart Preview

With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit July 21 on Digital and July 25 on DVD/Blu-Ray, here's a look at the official trailer – followed by a look back at some additional previews as well as other intel we have on the finale:

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

In the clip that you're about to see, Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) looks to Dr. Orpheus (Steven Rattazzi), aka "Magic Guy," for help in finding Hank. But it's not long before Dr. Orpehus realizes that Dean is hiding something (and make sure to stay for the great "E.T." name-drop):

The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

