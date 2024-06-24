Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, harry bosch, Michael Connelly, prime video, Renée Ballard

The Waiting: Michael Connelly Shares Ballard/Bosch Novel Chapters 1-3

Bestselling author Michael Connelly shared Chapters 1-3 of his Det. Renée Ballard & Harry Bosch novel, The Waiting - arriving November 5th.

If you've been following our coverage of bestselling author Michael Connelly's live-action and literary worlds, then you know that Connelly's Det. Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch will be spending some time working together in both universes. Of course, we have Prime Video's upcoming Maggie Q-starring Untitled Renée Ballard Series on the way – with Maggie Q's Ballard set for a one-on-one with Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch before that happens. But today is all about the literary side of things, as Det. Renée Ballard's story continues on November 5th in Connelly's new novel The Waiting (print, eBook & audiobook) – with the author offering readers a look at the first three chapters to make the wait between now and November a little easier. Here's a small taste:

"MONDAY: 7:28 A.M. She liked waiting for the wave more than riding the wave. Facing the cliffs, straddling the board, her hips finding the up-and-down rhythm of the surface. Riding it like a horse, making her think about Kaupo Boy when she was a child. There was a reverence to the moment before the next set came in and it was time to dig down and paddle." To say that there's a lot more to go from there would be an understatement – and you can check out all three chapters in their entirety over at Connelly's website.

In February and March of this year, we were treated to a look at the cover and official overview of The Waiting – followed the next month with a book teaser – here's a look:

Renée Ballard and the LAPD's Open-Unsolved Unit get a hot shot DNA connection between a recently arrested man and a serial rapist and murderer who went quiet twenty years ago. The arrested man is only twenty-three, so the genetic link must be familial. It is his father who was the Pillowcase Rapist, responsible for a five-year reign of terror in the city of angels. But when Ballard and her team move in on their suspect, they encounter a baffling web of secrets and legal hurdles.

Meanwhile, Ballard's badge, gun, and ID are stolen—a theft she can't report without giving her enemies in the department the ammunition they need to end her career as a detective. She works the burglary alone, but her solo mission leads her into greater danger than she anticipates. She has no choice but to go outside the department for help, and that leads her to the door of Harry Bosch.

Finally, Ballard takes on a new volunteer to the cold case unit. Bosch's daughter Maddie wants to supplement her work as a patrol officer on the night beat by investigating cases with Ballard. But Renée soon learns that Maddie has an ulterior motive for getting access to the city's library of lost souls.

