Well, one thing's for certain: AMC's The Walking Dead didn't disappoint with its tenth season finale, "A Certain Doom." Maggie (Lauren Cohan) returned just in time to save Gabriel (Seth Gilliam)- and brought a badass metal-masked friend along for the ride. Luke (Dan Fogler), David Byrne and the Talking Heads collectively came close to defeating The Whisperers themselves, but it came down to Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teaming up to take down Beta (Ryan Hurst) for good while his horde does a little cliff-diving. We even got an answer about Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) fate, rescued by Virgil (Kevin Carroll) but not before a cheap but effective prank to make us think she was a walker.

But it was that moment when Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) came face-to-gun with (yes) Commonwealth soldiers that has everyone talking about what this means for the series' remaining episodes. Thankfully, the fine folks at Skybound have you covered when it comes to not only that topic but also the entire season finale. In the following clip, learn how "A Certain Doom" compared to its comic book counterpart and what the comics could tell us about what lies ahead:

The Walking Dead showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang sees this new group as representing a shift in narrative focus for the series, post-"The Whisperer War" and before the series wraps. "For people who are comic book readers, they'll obviously recognize the guys in the outfits, but I don't want to spoil too much for the fans going forward. We definitely have our own way into the story. I'll just say that this group does play a very important role going forward for our characters," teased Kang. "We're working on pre-production on an episode that picks up with that story and I think there's some cool stuff that comes into that. Who are these people? What are they about? We will start to learn that over time and unpeel those layers of the onion."