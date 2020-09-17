The Walking Dead: AMC Networks, Twitch Launch TWDUniverse Channel

Starting next month and running pretty much through 2022, it's going to be a pretty rollercoaster ride for fans of the Walking Dead universe. Between comings and goings, deaths and returns, series' ending and new spinoffs' beginning, there's going to be a lot to process. Thankfully, AMC Networks and Twitch feel your pain, announcing a new partnership that brings every corner of TWD Universe to the service starting this Sunday, September 20th. The TWDUniverse channel kicks off with a live show, followed by a watch-along during episode premieres, then continue the conversation from 11 p.m. to midnight every Sunday night (launching with approximately 12 hours of original content a week).

But that's far from all, so here's a look at what the channel will have to offer followed by a rundown with launch dates and additional details on how to enjoy the full TWDUniverse experience:

"Launch Party" (Sunday, September 20): For its first stream, TWDUniverse will kick off with a Launch Party featuring hosts Clarke Wolfe, Ronnetta Renay, and Dylan Gabriel Guerra as they welcome fans into the TWDUniverse community to learn, play, and discuss among the most authoritative voices on the franchise, as well as kick off a season 10 interactive marathon of The Walking Dead.

"The Walking Dead Catch Up" (Sunday, September 20): The hosts will lead fans through select episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 and Fear The Walking Dead season 5, with real-time reactions as they watch and interact with the community, leading up to the much-anticipated premiere of episode 1016 on October 4.

"Re-Watching Dead" (Thursday, September 24): A weekly deep dive discussion show focusing on a spoiler-filled exploration into past episodes of The Walking Dead – exploring both on-screen and behind-the-scenes stories. Fans will get to re-live the first time they saw the show through an interactive discussion of the story and dig deeper behind the scenes via interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and interactive segments and games where they are part of the show.

"World Beyond Celebration/tbd" (Sunday, September 27): A variety show celebration of World Beyond composed of quick segments diving into cast interviews, BTS discussion, or fun and games with the audience. Framed around the idea of "youth," many of the stitching comes from exploring what younger versions of Walking Dead characters would be like. Plus, it gives us a chance to get to know our hosts and guests better as they share stories from their high school years, as well.

On Sunday, October 4, "TWD Sundays" debuts with 4 hours of continuous streaming content each week:

7:30 pm "Recapping Dead Pre-Show": Hosts dive into recaps of the previous week's episode, explore theories and give their best predictions and speculations before the new episode premieres on television.

9:00 pm "Live Watch Party": During the episode, TWDUniverse will keep streaming on Twitch to create a live second-screen experience for new episodes in The Walking Dead Universe with behind-the-scenes info pop-ups, interactions from the community and live host reactions.

11:00 pm "After Show": Following the premiere of Talking Dead, fans can continue the discussion in a more informal, interactive space on Twitch, taking a deeper dive into the new episodes.