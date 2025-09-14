Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Our S03E02: "La Ofrenda" Final Preview

Here's our updated The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02: "La Ofrenda" preview and a sneak peek at this Tuesday's PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.

With the next episode of Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 set to hit AMC screens tonight, we have an updated look at S03E02: "La Ofrenda" to pass along. But before we get to that, we wanted to pass along the news that The Paley Center for Media will roll out its 19th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews this Tuesday, September 16th. At 11 am PT/2 pm ET, series stars and executive producers Reedus and McBride will be joined by Scott M. Gimple, Executive Producer & Chief Content Officer, The Walking Dead Universe; David Zabel, Executive Producer & Showrunner; and Dan Percival, Executive Producer & Director, to discuss what's ahead this season and beyond.

Here's a look at the exclusive sneak peek trailer for PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. Along with "Daryl Dixon," fans can look to hear from Acorn TV's Murder Before Evensong, Apple TV+'s The Sisters Grimm, CBS's Boston Blue & Sheriff Country, FOX's Doc, HBO's Task, NBC's Brilliant Minds, OWN's Heart & Hustle: Houston, and Peacock's Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy when the official conversations go live on YouTube this Tuesday:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 2: "La Ofrenda" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 2: "La Ofrenda" – Shipwrecked in Spain, Daryl and Carol seek refuge in a peaceful village. Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the episode trailer, the two clips previously released, and the updated episode image gallery

Do they go home or stay and unlock the secrets of this village? Don't miss an-all new episode of #DarylDixon Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/pXCvGe89vp — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

