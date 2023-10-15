Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, preview, season 2, the books of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S02 Teaser: Carol's Looking for Answers

AMC released an early Season 2 teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon that sees Melissa McBride's Carol looking for Daryl - and answers.

While a lot of folks tuned into this weekend's season-ender of AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon to see how things were going to wrap finale-wise, there were a whole lot more people tuning in to see what the future holds for the series. We're guessing that has a lot to do with the news out of New York Comic Con 2023 (NYCC 2023) last week that Melissa McBride would be joining the spinoff as both a series regular & executive producer with Season 2. With the second season currently in production in France and set to premiere in 2024, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon- The Book of Carol will star Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers. Of course, we got a small taste of what Carol's bringing to the second season at the end of "Coming Home" – but in case that wasn't enough (it wasn't), AMC Networks had a Season 2 teaser ready to go that shows Carol is definitely on the right path.

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here," McBride shared in a statement last week. "This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look behind the scenes at the production:

