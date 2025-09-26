Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E04 Trailer: Solaz Under Attack

It's a devastating surprise attack and more in the trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 4: "La Justicia Fronteriza."

As we reach the midpoint of the third season of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, things have been a little rough, but things are slowly starting to come together regarding Daryl and Carol getting back on track. But between Carol's concerns and desire to help, and a surprise attack being teased for S03E04: "La Justicia Fronteriza," it looks like their journey home might be headed to the back burner. Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for this weekend's chapter.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E04: "La Justicia Fronteriza" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 4: "La Justicia Fronteriza" – Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) disagree on how to move forward; a surprise attack changes everything. Written by Shannon Goss and directed by Paco Cabezas, here's a look at the episode trailer and official image gallery that's been released:

A storm's coming to Solaz Del Mar. Will Daryl and Carol stay to fight or walk away? Don't miss a new episode of #DarylDixon, this SUNDAY on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/pBlxwRlE9O — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

