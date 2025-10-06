Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E06: "Contrabando" Images Released

Here's a look at the image gallery for AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E06: "Contrabando."

Only a day after the latest episode, and we already have preview images for AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E06: "Contrabando" to pass along. How's that for a quick turnaround? But before we get to that, the entire team behind this past weekend's episode deserves all the flowers and then some, pulling off what was (for us) the best single episode of the series so far. The move to Spain has reinvigorated the series in many ways, with Reedus and McBride really stepping up their already impressive games. With that in mind, let's take a look at what the future has to offer…

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 6: "Contrabando" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 6: "Contrabando" – Written by Marta Gene Camps, here's a look at the official image gallery that was released:

The third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!