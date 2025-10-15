Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Finale Images, Sneak Peeks

Here's a look at the images and sneak peeks released for AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 finale, S03E07: "Solaz del Mar."

It all comes down to this, folks. We know that the fourth season of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be set in Spain, but the season finale S03E07: "Solaz del Mar" will set the tone for what's to come. Because it's such a key episode, we have an image gallery and two sneak peeks to pass along – all of which are waiting for you below. In addition, we have a look back at what Reedus and McBride had to share from the set during filming on the fourth and final season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 7: "Solaz del Mar" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 7: "Solaz del Mar" – Our heroes fight to protect the people they love. Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the official image gallery and two sneak peeks that were released:

The third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

